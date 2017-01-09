Zacks Investment Research Lowers American Midstream Partners, LP (AMID) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “American Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, develops and acquire a diversified portfolio of natural gas midstream energy assets. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, treating, processing and transporting natural gas through its ownership and operation of gathering systems, processing facilities and pipelines. Its primary assets, which are located in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas, provide infrastructure that links producers and suppliers of natural gas to diverse natural gas markets, including various pipelines, as well as utility, industrial and other commercial customers. American Midstream Partners, LP is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Midstream Partners, from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of American Midstream Partners, in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of American Midstream Partners, in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of American Midstream Partners, from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. < Finally, UBS AG reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of American Midstream Partners, in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.47.

Shares of American Midstream Partners, (NYSE:AMID) opened at 17.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94. The company’s market capitalization is $567.23 million. American Midstream Partners, has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

In other American Midstream Partners, news, insider Arclight Energy Partners Fund purchased 626,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $8,968,673.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald A. Tywoniuk sold 1,510 shares of American Midstream Partners, stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $27,572.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMID. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in American Midstream Partners, during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Midstream Partners, during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. TFS Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Midstream Partners, during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Midstream Partners, during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Geduld E E acquired a new position in American Midstream Partners, during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Midstream Partners, Company Profile

American Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, develops and acquires a portfolio of midstream energy assets. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, treating, processing and transporting natural gas; gathering, transporting, storing, treating and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs); gathering, storing and transporting crude oil and condensates, and storing specialty chemical products.

