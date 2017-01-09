Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) to Hold

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Stamps.com provides easy, convenient and cost-effective Internet -based services for mailing or shipping letters, packages or parcels anywhere in the United States and at anytime. Their core mailing and shipping services are designed to allow individual consumers or employees of small businesses or larger enterprises to select a carrier, print US postage or shipping labels from multiple carriers, schedule a pick-up, track a package and apply enterprise-wide business rules to manage and account for mailing and shipping costs. “

STMP has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital set a $133.00 price objective on Stamps.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stamps.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) opened at 114.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 0.21. Stamps.com has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.34.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.40 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stamps.com will post $8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-stamps-com-inc-stmp-to-hold/1144480.html.

In related news, Director Lloyd I. Miller III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $1,710,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,270,429.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Bortnak sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $472,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,032.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 81.4% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 14.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after buying an additional 23,905 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 45.5% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,365,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the third quarter worth about $6,043,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc is a provider of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. The Company operates through the Internet Mailing and Shipping Services segment. Under the Stamps.com and Endicia branded solutions, the Company’s customers use its service to mail and ship a range of mail pieces, including postcards, envelopes, flats and packages, using a range of United States Postal Service (USPS) mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, and Parcel Select, and among others.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stamps.com (STMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.