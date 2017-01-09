Scor SE (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SCRYY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Scor SE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. RBC Capital Markets downgraded shares of Scor SE from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Scor SE from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC downgraded shares of Scor SE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Scor SE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Scor SE (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) opened at 3.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. Scor SE has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-scor-se-scryy-to-sell/1144244.html.

Scor SE Company Profile

SCOR SE is an independent global reinsurance company. The Company operates through three business engines: SCOR Global P&C, SCOR Global Life, and asset management. The SCOR Global P&C business engine operates in four business areas, such as Treaty P&C, Specialty Lines, Large Corporate Risks and London-based Joint Ventures.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scor SE (SCRYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scor SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.