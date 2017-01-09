Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP) to Sell

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RHP. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) opened at 60.48 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $64.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average is $54.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.74%.

In other news, CFO Mark Fioravanti sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $1,224,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,062,813.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott J. Lynn sold 3,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $198,174.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,117 shares in the company, valued at $443,246.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1,709.3% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,633.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a finance company in the Specialized REITs industry.

