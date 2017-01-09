Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) to Hold

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Estimates have been declining since Kohl’s slashed its profit outlook for fiscal 2016 due to sluggish holiday sales. In fact, the company’s share prices have been underperforming the Zacks-categorized sector over the past three years, as the stock has been grappling with numerous headwinds due to difficult sales environment. The company is witnessing lower spending on apparel and accessories, dwindling store traffic, competition from discount and online retailers and cautious consumer spending are hurting sales at department stores. Amid these headwinds, Kohl’s has been making continuous efforts to improve its base business. The company started its turnaround initiative named “Greatness Agenda” to increase transactions per store and sales. Though the initiative is failing to deliver results in the near term, we believe the concerns are short lived as the company expects initiative to drive sales over the long term.”

KSS has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kohl’s Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kohl’s Corporation in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global lowered Kohl’s Corporation from a “mixed” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Kohl’s Corporation from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.59.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) traded down 1.50% on Monday, reaching $40.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,626,521 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.18. Kohl’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company earned $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Kohl’s Corporation had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kohl’s Corporation will post $3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Kohl’s Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.16%.

In other news, CFO Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 71,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $3,969,221.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,788 shares in the company, valued at $6,032,294.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 27,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $1,434,776.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,718.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Corporation during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Corporation during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Corporation by 66.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Corporation by 6.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corporation Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation (Kohl’s) is an operator of department stores. The Company also operates an e-commerce Website (www.Kohls.com). The Company operates over 1,160 department stores in approximately 50 states. The Company sells private label, exclusive and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products.

