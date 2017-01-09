Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) to Hold

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “For the majority of the last six months, Haemonetics has outshined the Zacks categorized Medical Products Industry. Haemonetics reported impressive second quarter of fiscal 2017 with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s strong cash position raises investors’ confidence in the stock. In spite of the underperformance at the Blood Center and Cell Processing franchises, growth in Plasma and Hemostasis Management franchises is encouraging. Furthur we expect management’s recent initiatives like simplifying the blood center product line and benefits from key products in cell salvage and transfusion management to boost revenues. However gross margin decline is a major concern. Also, the product recall of its leukoreduction filter hurts Hameonetics’ earnings in the second quarter, the effect of which is expected to linger.”

HAE has been the subject of several other research reports. Off Wall Street started coverage on shares of Haemonetics Corporation in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Haemonetics Corporation from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Benchmark Co. upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics Corporation from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Haemonetics Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) opened at 39.63 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $2.05 billion. Haemonetics Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $41.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average is $35.71.

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Haemonetics Corporation had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a positive return on equity of 10.99%. The firm earned $220.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Haemonetics Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics Corporation will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics Corporation news, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $229,024.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $832,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics Corporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Haemonetics Corporation by 2.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,504,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,319,000 after buying an additional 133,393 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $3,156,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Haemonetics Corporation by 11.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation (Haemonetics) is a healthcare company. The Company provides various products to customers involved in the processing, handling and analysis of blood. The Company’s segments include Japan, EMEA, North America Plasma and All Other. Haemonetics provides plasma collection systems and software, which enable plasma fractionators to make pharmaceuticals.

