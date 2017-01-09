Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) to Hold

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ELS. TheStreet downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) traded down 1.08% on Monday, hitting $73.04. The stock had a trading volume of 401,187 shares. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a one year low of $62.22 and a one year high of $83.19. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average of $75.40.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business earned $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post $1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 89.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 90.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 30.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,478,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,415,000 after buying an additional 27,642 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter valued at $12,984,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 15.7% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an integrated owner and operator of lifestyle-oriented properties (Properties) consisting primarily of manufactured home (MH) communities, and recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and campgrounds. The Company operates through two segments: Property Operations, and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

