Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (ANZBY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

Shares of Australia & New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) opened at 22.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.00. Australia & New Zealand Banking Group has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $23.30.

About Australia & New Zealand Banking Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides a range of banking and financial products and services. The Company’s segments include Australia; New Zealand; Institutional; Asia Retail & Pacific; Wealth Australia, and Technology, Services and Operations (TSO) and Group Centre. The Company’s operations span Australia, New Zealand, and a number of countries in the Asia Pacific region, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and the United States.

