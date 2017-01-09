Zacks: Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) Given $44.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $44.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.35 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Encore Wire Corporation an industry rank of 245 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WIRE. DA Davidson restated a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Wire Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) opened at 43.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.10. Encore Wire Corporation has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.60 million, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 2.03.

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $237.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.63 million. Encore Wire Corporation had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Corporation will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Encore Wire Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Encore Wire Corporation by 117.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in Encore Wire Corporation by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Encore Wire Corporation by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Encore Wire Corporation by 11.5% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Encore Wire Corporation by 12.0% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 89,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire Corporation

Encore Wire Corporation is a manufacturer of electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The Company operates in the manufacture of electric building wire, principally NM-B cable, for use primarily as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing, and THHN/THWN-2 cable and metal-clad and armored cable for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings segment.

