Zacks: Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $43.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Core-Mark Holding Company an industry rank of 133 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CORE shares. Jefferies Group lowered Core-Mark Holding Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark Holding Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

In related news, VP William Stein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $151,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,714.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas B. Perkins sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $501,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,051,697.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORE. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Core-Mark Holding Company by 13,593.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company by 466.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company by 62,860.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core-Mark Holding Company (NASDAQ:CORE) opened at 42.45 on Monday. Core-Mark Holding Company has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Core-Mark Holding Company (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Core-Mark Holding Company had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 0.39%. Core-Mark Holding Company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company will post $1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Core-Mark Holding Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Core-Mark Holding Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

About Core-Mark Holding Company

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc is a wholesale distributor to the convenience retail industry in North America. The Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and logistics services to over 36,500 customer locations across the United States and Canada through over 30 distribution centers. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Corporate.

