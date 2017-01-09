Zacks: Analysts Set $3.27 Target Price for Netlist, Inc. (NLST)

Shares of Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLST) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $3.27 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.07) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Netlist an industry rank of 36 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLST shares. Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on Netlist in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Netlist in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.20 target price for the company.

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) traded down 1.83% on Monday, hitting $1.07. 50,531 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. Netlist has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The stock’s market cap is $65.22 million.

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Netlist will post ($0.20) EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLST. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in Netlist by 14.3% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,680,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 711,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netlist by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,349,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 39,964 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Netlist during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Netlist during the third quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Netlist during the second quarter valued at approximately $788,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures and sells a range of memory subsystems for datacenter, data storage and computing markets. The Company operates in the segment of design and manufacture of memory subsystems for the server, computing and communications markets. The Company’s memory subsystems consist of combinations of dynamic random access memory integrated circuits (DRAM ICs or DRAM), NAND flash memory (NAND flash), application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and other components assembled on printed circuit boards (PCBs).

