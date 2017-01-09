Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Given Buy Rating at Instinet

Instinet reissued their buy rating on shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in a report issued on Friday morning. Instinet currently has a $69.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00.

YUM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an outperform rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Yum! Brands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.16.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) traded up 0.225% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.565. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,046 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.11. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $66.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.610 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.91%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 14,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $1,302,671.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 281,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,336,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 533,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,472,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 25.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,305,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,400,000 after buying an additional 469,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 310,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,193,000 after buying an additional 23,913 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc (YUM) is engaged in restaurant business. The Company develops, operates, franchises and licenses an across the world system of restaurants, which prepare, package and sell a menu of food items, primarily through the three concepts of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell (the Concepts). YUM’s segments include The KFC Division, which includes all operations of the KFC concept outside of China Division; The Pizza Hut Division, which includes all operations of the Pizza Hut concept outside of China Division, and the Taco Bell Division, which includes all operations of the Taco Bell concept.

