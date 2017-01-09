Yahoo! Inc. (YHOO) Receives $42.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.81.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YHOO shares. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Yahoo! in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Yahoo! in a research report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Yahoo! in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Vetr lowered shares of Yahoo! from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.56 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Yahoo! from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

In related news, CRO Lisa Utzschneider sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $26,445.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 584,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,648,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Yahoo! by 55.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco bought a new position in Yahoo! during the third quarter worth $129,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Yahoo! during the second quarter worth $125,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Yahoo! by 77.2% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Yahoo! by 2.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,512 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yahoo! (NASDAQ:YHOO) opened at 41.23 on Monday. Yahoo! has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $44.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74. The firm’s market capitalization is $39.34 billion.

Yahoo! (NASDAQ:YHOO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The digital content provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $857 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Yahoo! had a negative net margin of 96.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Yahoo! will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yahoo! Company Profile

Yahoo! Inc (Yahoo), along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in digital information discovery. The Company’s segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The Company focuses on informing, connecting and entertaining its users with its search (Yahoo search), communications, including Yahoo Mail and Yahoo Messenger, and digital content products, including Tumblr, and its four verticals, such as Yahoo News, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Lifestyle.

