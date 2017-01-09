Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Stock Rating Lowered by Vetr Inc.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $101.14 target price on the casino operator’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock’s current price.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wynn Resorts, Limited from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wynn Resorts, Limited from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts, Limited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) opened at 92.43 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $49.95 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.71 and a 200-day moving average of $95.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business earned $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Wynn Resorts, Limited had a return on equity of 3,973.99% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post $3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/wynn-resorts-limited-wynn-stock-rating-lowered-by-vetr-inc/1144220.html.

In related news, EVP Kimmarie Sinatra sold 42,343 shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $4,224,561.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,314,201.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Boone Wayson sold 37,500 shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,911.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concert Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 7.8% in the second quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 17.6% in the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited during the second quarter worth $1,018,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 19.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $14,049,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 130.3% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,077 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited is a developer, owner and operator of destination casino resorts that integrate accommodations and a range of amenities, including dining outlets, retail offerings, entertainment theaters and meeting complexes. The Company operates through two segments: Macau Operations and Las Vegas Operations.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.