Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Stock Rating Lowered by Vetr Inc.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $101.14 target price on the casino operator’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock’s current price.
WYNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wynn Resorts, Limited from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wynn Resorts, Limited from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts, Limited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.26.
Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) opened at 92.43 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $49.95 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.71 and a 200-day moving average of $95.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.87.
Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business earned $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Wynn Resorts, Limited had a return on equity of 3,973.99% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post $3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, EVP Kimmarie Sinatra sold 42,343 shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $4,224,561.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,314,201.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Boone Wayson sold 37,500 shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,911.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concert Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 7.8% in the second quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 17.6% in the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited during the second quarter worth $1,018,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 19.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $14,049,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 130.3% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,077 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wynn Resorts, Limited Company Profile
Wynn Resorts, Limited is a developer, owner and operator of destination casino resorts that integrate accommodations and a range of amenities, including dining outlets, retail offerings, entertainment theaters and meeting complexes. The Company operates through two segments: Macau Operations and Las Vegas Operations.
