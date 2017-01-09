Workiva Inc. (WK) VP Joseph H. Howell Sells 22,108 Shares

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) VP Joseph H. Howell sold 22,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $309,733.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,289.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) traded down 0.37% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.60. 102,644 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $19.04. The firm’s market cap is $560.52 million.
Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. The business earned $44.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 363.07% and a negative net margin of 27.16%. Workiva’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post ($0.84) EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trutina Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the second quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Workiva by 66.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 52.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 21,282 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Workiva by 194.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 30,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 47.5% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 183,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.92% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Workiva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.
About Workiva
Workiva Inc develops Wdesk, a cloud-based productivity platform for enterprises to collect, link, report and analyze business data with control and accountability. The Wdesk word processing, spreadsheet and presentation applications are integrated and built upon a data management engine, offering synchronized data, controlled collaboration, granular permissions and a full audit trail.
