WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW) Rating Reiterated by BNP Paribas

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at BNP Paribas in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a GBX 190 ($2.34) target price on the grocer’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.59% from the company’s current price.

MRW has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC from GBX 165 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.03) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.97) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.21) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.34) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 184.69 ($2.27).

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) opened at 235.10 on Monday. WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 148.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 238.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 5.48 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 224.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 207.38.

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand and associated activities. The Company offers products, such as Free From, World Foods, Food To Go and Nutmeg clothing. It has food manufacturing capabilities in meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers.

