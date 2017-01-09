Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has $143.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $137.00.

WLTW has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays PLC reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a sell rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. set a $151.00 price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.70.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) traded down 0.61% on Friday, reaching $126.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,802 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.54 and a 200 day moving average of $124.44. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.30 and a beta of 0.78. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 52-week low of $104.11 and a 52-week high of $133.40.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm earned $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post $7.70 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company news, insider Todd J. Jones sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $69,329.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $52,262.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Garrison Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 70,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company by 5.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company by 17.2% in the second quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company during the second quarter valued at about $18,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (Willis Towers Watson) is a holding company. The Company operates as a global advisory, broking and solutions company. It is engaged in offering risk management, insurance broking, consulting, technology and solutions, and private exchanges. The Company operates through eight segments: Willis International; Willis North America; Willis Capital, Wholesale & Reinsurance (CWR); Willis GB; Towers Watson Benefits; Towers Watson Exchange Solutions; Towers Watson Risk and Financial Services; and Towers Watson Talent and Rewards.

