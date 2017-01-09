William Hill plc (WMH) Earns “Buy” Rating from AlphaValue

William Hill plc (LON:WMH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at AlphaValue in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a GBX 361 ($4.44) price objective on the gambling company’s stock. AlphaValue’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.74% from the stock’s previous close.

WMH has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of William Hill plc in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 323 ($3.97) price target on shares of William Hill plc in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of William Hill plc from GBX 315 ($3.87) to GBX 300 ($3.69) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.69) price target on shares of William Hill plc in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goodbody reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of William Hill plc in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 339.82 ($4.18).

William Hill plc (LON:WMH) opened at 292.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 296.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 298.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.57 billion. William Hill plc has a 52 week low of GBX 235.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 415.70.

William Hill plc Company Profile

William Hill PLC is a United Kingdom-based gambling company. The Company provides land-based and mobile sports betting services. The Company’s segments include Retail, Online, Telephone, US, Australia and Other. The Retail segment consists of all activity undertaken in licensed betting offices (LBOs), including gaming machines.

