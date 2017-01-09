William E. Brown, Jr. Sells 10,136 Shares of Toro Company (The) (TTC) Stock

Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC) VP William E. Brown, Jr. sold 10,136 shares of Toro Company (The) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $569,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,303,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) opened at 57.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average of $48.81. Toro Company has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.48.

Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Toro Company (The) had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 42.97%. The business earned $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Toro Company (The)’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Toro Company will post $2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Toro Company (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. Toro Company (The)’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

TTC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Toro Company (The) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Toro Company (The) in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toro Company (The) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Toro Company (The) by 2.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Toro Company (The) by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toro Company (The) by 74.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Toro Company (The) by 4.1% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 118,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Toro Company (The) by 85.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 42,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 19,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company (The) Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures and markets professional turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, rental and specialty construction equipment, and residential yard and snow thrower products. The Company operates through three segments: Professional, Residential and Distribution.

