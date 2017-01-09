William Blair Reiterates Market Perform Rating for The Middleby Corporation (MIDD)

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on The Middleby Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Middleby Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wellington Shields upgraded The Middleby Corporation from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Macquarie cut The Middleby Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) traded up 1.00% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.33. The stock had a trading volume of 292,042 shares. The Middleby Corporation has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $143.60. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.32 and its 200 day moving average is $123.96.

In other The Middleby Corporation news, Director Philip G. Putnam sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.58, for a total value of $348,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Lamb sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.83, for a total value of $464,810.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,044.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in The Middleby Corporation by 171.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,222,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,950,000 after buying an additional 771,730 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in The Middleby Corporation by 37.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,634,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,384,000 after buying an additional 447,822 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in The Middleby Corporation by 2,957.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 420,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,442,000 after buying an additional 406,577 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in The Middleby Corporation by 644.2% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 293,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after buying an additional 254,095 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Middleby Corporation during the second quarter worth $23,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About The Middleby Corporation

The Middleby Corporation (Middleby) is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of commercial foodservice, food processing equipment and residential kitchen equipment. The Company operates in three segments: the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, the Food Processing Equipment Group and the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group.

