WILDHORSE RESRC (WRD) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WILDHORSE RESRC (NYSE:WRD) in a report released on Monday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.35% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays PLC initiated coverage on WILDHORSE RESRC in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

WILDHORSE RESRC (NYSE:WRD) opened at 14.25 on Monday. WILDHORSE RESRC has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55.

In other news, President Anthony Franklin Bahr acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About WILDHORSE RESRC

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploitation, exploration and development of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) resources in the United States. Its assets are characterized by concentrated acreage positions in Southeast Texas and North Louisiana with multiple producing stratigraphic horizons, or stacked pay zones, and single-well rates of return.

