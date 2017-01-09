Westpac Banking Corp Sells 131,891 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (CBG)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBG) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,891 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBG. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 20,636.6% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 4,852,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,490,000 after buying an additional 4,828,953 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 26.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,561,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,520,000 after buying an additional 3,884,677 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $53,449,000. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 17,642,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,633,000 after buying an additional 1,601,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,286,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,059,000 after buying an additional 1,445,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBG) traded down 0.22% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,290,567 shares. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $33.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average is $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.83.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business earned $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post $2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CFO James R. Groch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 510,483 shares in the company, valued at $15,314,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $8,145,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a holding company that conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company is a commercial real estate services and investment company. The Company operates through the segments: The Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management, and Development Services.

