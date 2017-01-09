Western Gas Partners, LP (WES) Position Held by BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC

BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,088 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Western Gas Partners, accounts for 2.9% of BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Western Gas Partners, worth $8,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Western Gas Partners, by 86.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Western Gas Partners, by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Western Gas Partners, by 9.1% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 106,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Western Gas Partners, by 20.6% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Western Gas Partners, by 82.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) traded down 2.06% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.92. 270,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Western Gas Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $61.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.15. The firm’s market cap is $8.42 billion.

Western Gas Partners, (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $481.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.31 million. Western Gas Partners, had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Western Gas Partners, LP will post $2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WES has been the topic of several recent research reports. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Western Gas Partners, in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Gas Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Western Gas Partners, from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Western Gas Partners, in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Western Gas Partners, in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Gas Partners, presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.13.

About Western Gas Partners,

Western Gas Partners, LP is a master limited partnership (MLP) that acquires, owns, develops and operates midstream energy assets. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Anadarko), as well as third-party producers and customers.

