Western Digital Corporation’s (WDC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) in a research report released on Tuesday. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $72.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WDC. FBR & Co upped their target price on Western Digital Corporation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Western Digital Corporation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup Inc. set a $65.00 price objective on Western Digital Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen and Company increased their price objective on Western Digital Corporation from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Western Digital Corporation from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital Corporation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.21.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) opened at 70.38 on Tuesday. Western Digital Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $72.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.38 and its 200 day moving average is $55.32. The stock’s market capitalization is $20.09 billion.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business earned $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Western Digital Corporation had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post $7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Western Digital Corporation’s (WDC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at RBC Capital Markets” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/western-digital-corporations-wdc-outperform-rating-reaffirmed-at-rbc-capital-markets/1144777.html.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Western Digital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -162.60%.

In other Western Digital Corporation news, insider Michael D. Cordano sold 889 shares of Western Digital Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total value of $50,148.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,098.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of Western Digital Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $6,808,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,089 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,379.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital Corporation during the third quarter valued at $13,934,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation by 27.5% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 395,199 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after buying an additional 85,215 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation by 19.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation by 15.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 853,977 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $49,932,000 after buying an additional 114,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.