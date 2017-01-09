Welltower Inc. (HCN) Position Boosted by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN) by 977.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,329 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Welltower by 0.6% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 6,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 1.6% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Welltower by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN) traded down 0.07% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.40. 1,806,565 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average of $71.42. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.80 and a 12 month high of $80.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.21.

Welltower (NYSE:HCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post $2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. S&P Equity Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Naughton acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.69 per share, with a total value of $121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at $555,799.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc, formerly Health Care REIT, Inc, is a provider of healthcare infrastructure. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net, which includes independent living facilities, independent supportive living facilities (Canada), continuing care retirement communities, assisted living facilities, care homes with and without nursing (United Kingdom), Alzheimer’s/dementia care facilities, long-term/post-acute care facilities and hospitals; seniors housing operating, which includes a range of facility types, including independent living facilities and independent supportive living facilities, assisted living facilities, care homes and Alzheimer’s/dementia care facilities, and outpatient medical, which includes outpatient medical buildings.

