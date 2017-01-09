Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Position Increased by Delta Lloyd NV

Delta Lloyd NV boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,226 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 1.1% of Delta Lloyd NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Delta Lloyd NV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $34,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 64.8% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 30.0% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.7% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) traded down 0.754% during trading on Monday, reaching $54.625. 5,520,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.555 and a beta of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $43.55 and a 1-year high of $58.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.11.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm earned $22.30 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Vetr raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.32 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a financial services company, which offers banking, insurance, trust and investments, mortgage banking, investment banking, retail banking, brokerage, and consumer and commercial finance. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

