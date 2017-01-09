Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Prestige Brand Holdings (PBH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Prestige Brand Holdings (NYSE: PBH) recently:

1/2/2017 – Prestige Brand Holdings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2016 – Prestige Brand Holdings was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Prestige Brands Holdings is a marketer and distributor of brand name over- the-counter drug, personal care and household cleaning products sold throughout the United States and Canada. Key brands include Compound W wart remover, Chloraseptic sore-throat relief products, New-Skin liquid bandage, Clear eyes and Murine eye and ear care products, Little Remedies pediatric over-the-counter healthcare products, Cutex nail polish remover, Comet and Spic & Span household cleaner and several other well-recognized brands. “

12/28/2016 – Prestige Brand Holdings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

12/23/2016 – Prestige Brand Holdings had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

12/23/2016 – Prestige Brand Holdings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

11/17/2016 – Prestige Brand Holdings is now covered by analysts at Gabelli. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2016 – Prestige Brand Holdings was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Prestige Brand Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PBH) traded down 0.85% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,866 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average is $49.79. Prestige Brand Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Prestige Brand Holdings (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Prestige Brand Holdings had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company earned $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Brand Holdings, Inc. will post $2.34 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc is engaged in the marketing, sales and distribution of over-the-counter healthcare and household cleaning products. The Company operates through three segments: North American Over-the-Counter (OTC) Healthcare; International Over-the-Counter Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

