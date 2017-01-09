Wedbush Downgrades Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. (BWLD) to Neutral

Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWLD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $180.00. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $190.00 target price on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Vetr raised shares of Buffalo Wild Wings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.33 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buffalo Wild Wings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $148.00 target price (down from $151.00) on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.10.

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) traded down 0.50% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.50. 17,477 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.93. Buffalo Wild Wings has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $175.10.

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23. The company had revenue of $494.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.24 million. Buffalo Wild Wings had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Buffalo Wild Wings will post $5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Buffalo Wild Wings news, CEO Sally J. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $333,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,811,904.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lee R. Patterson sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $85,228.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Buffalo Wild Wings by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,370,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,428,000 after buying an additional 22,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 993,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,845,000 after buying an additional 40,477 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 11.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 671,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,261,000 after buying an additional 70,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 549,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,288,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 15.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after buying an additional 55,742 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc (Buffalo Wild Wings) is an owner, operator and franchisor of restaurants featuring various menu items. The Company’s restaurants feature a bar, which offers a selection of 20 to 30 domestic, imported and craft beers on tap, as well as bottled beers, wine and liquor. The Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants feature various menu items, including its Buffalo, New York-style chicken wings spun in one of its signature sauces from sweet to screamin’ hot, which includes Sweet barbeque (BBQ), Teriyaki, Bourbon Honey Mustard, Mild, Parmesan Garlic, Medium, Honey BBQ, Spicy Garlic, Asian Zing, Caribbean Jerk, Thai Curry, Hot BBQ, Hot, Mango Habanero, Wild and Blazin’, or signature seasonings, Buffalo, Desert Heat, Chipotle BBQ, Lemon Pepper, and Salt & Vinegar.

