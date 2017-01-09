Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Upgraded at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $72.12 price target on the stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Waste Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Waste Management from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.37 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waste Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush cut Waste Management from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.55.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) opened at 70.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average of $66.12. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post $2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,578,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,198,000 after buying an additional 872,058 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Waste Management by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,209,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,367,000 after buying an additional 1,003,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Waste Management by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 12,289,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,398,000 after buying an additional 91,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Waste Management by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 10,526,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,151,000 after buying an additional 256,436 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Waste Management by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,415,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,298,000 after buying an additional 87,531 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides waste management environmental services. The Company’s segments include Solid Waste, which includes its 17 Areas aggregated into three tiers, and Other. The Company’s Solid Waste business is operated and managed locally by its subsidiaries that focuses on geographic areas and provides collection, transfer, recycling and resource recovery, and disposal services.

