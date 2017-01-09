Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2017 EPS estimates for Waste Connections in a research report issued on Friday. KeyCorp analyst J. Box now expects that the brokerage will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.04. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2018 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm earned $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/waste-connections-inc-wcn-to-post-fy2017-earnings-of-3-05-per-share-keycorp-forecasts/1144404.html.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WCN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, October 21st. RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.50 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waste Connections from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

Shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) opened at 81.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 0.34. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $50.64 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.55.

In related news, insider James Little sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $148,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Airain ltd bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at $5,641,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 52.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 521,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,567,000 after buying an additional 179,897 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in Waste Connections by 32.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at $17,833,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections Inc, formerly Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd, is a Canada-based waste management company. The Company provides waste collection, recycling and disposal services to commercial, industrial, municipal and residential customers in over 10 states in the United States, and the District of Columbia, and in over six Canadian provinces.

