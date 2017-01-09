W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Now Covered by Aegis

Equities researchers at Aegis initiated coverage on shares of W.R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.R. Grace & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $89.00) on shares of W.R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 target price on shares of W.R. Grace & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of W.R. Grace & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of W.R. Grace & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

W.R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) opened at 69.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 1.22. W.R. Grace & Co. has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $93.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.40 and its 200 day moving average is $71.95.

W.R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.13 million. W.R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 62.32%. W.R. Grace & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W.R. Grace & Co. will post $3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Alfred E. Festa sold 80,561 shares of W.R. Grace & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total value of $5,499,899.47. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 311,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,289,589.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.R. Grace & Co. by 9.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.R. Grace & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.R. Grace & Co. by 11.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of W.R. Grace & Co. by 72.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of W.R. Grace & Co. by 10.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W.R. Grace & Co (Grace) is engaged in the production and sale of specialty chemicals and specialty materials. The Company operates in three segments: Grace Catalysts Technologies, Grace Materials Technologies and Grace Construction Products. Its Grace Catalysts Technologies segment produces and sells catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications, including Fluid catalytic cracking catalysts, Hydroprocessing catalysts, and Polyolefin catalysts and catalyst supports.

