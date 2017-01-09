VTTI Energy Partners LP (VTTI) Receives $24.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

VTTI Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VTTI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on VTTI Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VTTI Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VTTI Energy Partners by 333.0% in the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 733,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,940,000 after buying an additional 563,953 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in VTTI Energy Partners by 32.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,795,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,129,000 after buying an additional 443,167 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in VTTI Energy Partners by 28.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 987,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,044,000 after buying an additional 218,834 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in VTTI Energy Partners by 31.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 890,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after buying an additional 211,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its stake in VTTI Energy Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 2,985,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,597,000 after buying an additional 209,555 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTTI Energy Partners (NYSE:VTTI) opened at 17.35 on Wednesday. VTTI Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $712.58 million, a P/E ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/vtti-energy-partners-lp-vtti-receives-24-00-consensus-target-price-from-brokerages/1144538.html.

About VTTI Energy Partners

VTTI Energy Partners LP provides terminaling services for third party companies engaged in the production, processing, distribution and marketing of refined petroleum products and crude oil. The Company operates through the segment of energy storage terminaling business. Its assets consist of approximately 42.6% interest in VTTI MLP B.V., which owns a portfolio of over six terminals with over 400 tanks and approximately 35.7 million barrels of refined petroleum product and crude oil storage capacity located in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America.

Receive News & Ratings for VTTI Energy Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTTI Energy Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.