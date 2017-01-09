Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) Position Increased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 86.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,646 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MU Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $105,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 362.4% in the third quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 8.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 728.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) traded down 0.28% during trading on Monday, hitting $39.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,211 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $41.17. The firm’s market cap is $7.66 billion.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.80 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post $2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Voya Financial from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.55.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $49,759.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,028.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a retirement, investment and insurance company, which provides retirement services, annuities, investment management services, mutual funds, life insurance, group insurance and supplemental health products. It provides its principal products and services in two ongoing businesses: Retirement and Investment Solutions, and Insurance Solutions.

