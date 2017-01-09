Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €165.00 ($173.68) price objective by equities researchers at BNP Paribas in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other research reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen AG in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. equinet AG set a €166.00 ($174.74) price target on Volkswagen AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen AG in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays PLC set a €168.00 ($176.84) price target on Volkswagen AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, DZ Bank AG reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen AG in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €137.08 ($144.30).

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) traded up 4.522% during midday trading on Monday, reaching €145.699. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,590 shares. The company has a market cap of €73.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.854. Volkswagen AG has a 12 month low of €92.78 and a 12 month high of €146.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €129.13 and a 200 day moving average of €122.39.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Volkswagen AG (VOW3) PT Set at €165.00 by BNP Paribas” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/volkswagen-ag-vow3-pt-set-at-165-00-by-bnp-paribas/1145404.html.

About Volkswagen AG

Volkswagen AG is an automobile manufacturer and a carmaker. The Company develops vehicles and components for its brands. It also produces and sells vehicles. The activities of its Passenger Cars segment cover the development of vehicles and engines, the production and sale of passenger cars, and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.