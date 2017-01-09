Volkswagen AG (VOW3) PT Set at €137.00 by Commerzbank AG

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €137.00 ($142.71) price objective by stock analysts at Commerzbank AG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale set a €135.00 ($140.63) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Group set a €100.00 ($104.17) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. BNP Paribas set a €150.00 ($156.25) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Independent Research GmbH set a €135.00 ($140.63) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($166.67) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen AG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €136.46 ($142.14).

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) opened at 144.365 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of €72.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.647. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €129.13 and a 200 day moving average of €122.39. Volkswagen AG has a 52-week low of €92.78 and a 52-week high of €144.38.

About Volkswagen AG

Volkswagen AG is an automobile manufacturer and a carmaker. The Company develops vehicles and components for its brands. It also produces and sells vehicles. The activities of its Passenger Cars segment cover the development of vehicles and engines, the production and sale of passenger cars, and the corresponding genuine parts business.

