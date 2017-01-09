Vocera Communications, Inc. (VCRA) Stake Raised by Rockefeller Financial Services Inc.

Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 20.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 872,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,863 shares during the period. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $14,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 24.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 942.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 20.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) traded down 1.25% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 176,730 shares. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company’s market cap is $538.58 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company earned $33.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.71 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 8.72%. Vocera Communications’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post $0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VCRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $22.00 target price on Vocera Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.69.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $73,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc is a provider of communication solutions for mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, education and other industries. The Company’s solutions include the Vocera Communication System, Vocera Care Experience Suite and its Experience Innovation Network. Its two segments include Product and Service.

