Vetr Inc. Upgrades Pandora Media, Inc. (P) to “Strong-Buy”

Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P) was upgraded by stock analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a $13.90 price target on the Internet radio service’s stock. Vetr‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on P. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pandora Media in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Pandora Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Pandora Media in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pandora Media in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Albert Fried & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Pandora Media in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.52.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) traded down 2.81% on Monday, reaching $12.12. 13,308,142 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $2.83 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91. Pandora Media has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $14.98.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The Internet radio service reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Pandora Media had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. The firm earned $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pandora Media will post ($0.63) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pandora Media news, insider Christopher Douglas Martin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $26,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 326,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,217.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Pandora Media by 7.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 195,983 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Pandora Media by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,093,625 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $15,672,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Tiger Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pandora Media during the second quarter worth approximately $18,191,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Pandora Media by 13.7% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 82,760 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Pandora Media by 7.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 284,394 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 18,583 shares during the period.

About Pandora Media

Pandora Media, Inc (Pandora) is a music discovery platform, offering a personalized experience for each of its listeners wherever and whenever they want to listen to music, whether through earbuds, car speakers or live on stage. The Company delivers targeted messages to its listeners using a combination of audio, display and video advertisements.

