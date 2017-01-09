Vetr Inc. Upgrades Accenture PLC (ACN) to Strong-Buy

Vetr upgraded shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $130.68 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Accenture PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture PLC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Accenture PLC currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.31.

Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) opened at 116.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.14. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $91.40 and a 1-year high of $125.72. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. Accenture PLC had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business earned $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post $5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,500 shares of Accenture PLC stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $291,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,248 shares in the company, valued at $14,249,226.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 18,732 shares of Accenture PLC stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $2,176,283.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,117,186.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in Accenture PLC by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 6,383,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,231,000 after buying an additional 514,661 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Accenture PLC during the second quarter worth about $13,022,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture PLC by 7.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,831,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,037,000 after buying an additional 261,092 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Accenture PLC by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 110,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,512,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture PLC by 7.4% in the third quarter. Ariel Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

