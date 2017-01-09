Vetr Inc. Lowers Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) to Buy

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a $13.48 price target on the stock. Vetr‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) traded up 1.92% on Monday, reaching $12.20. 3,538,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $2.44 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.60. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.36 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 37.84% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage will post ($0.56) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $44,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 3,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $40,525.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Pure Storage by 29.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Pure Storage by 27.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 441,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides an enterprise data storage platform. The Company’s storage platform consists of approximately three integrated components, including the Purity Operating Environment, which is its flash-optimized software; FlashArray, which is its modular and scalable all-flash array hardware, and Pure1, which is its cloud-based management and support.

