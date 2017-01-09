Vetr Inc. Downgrades Allergan PLC. (AGN) to Sell

Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $211.12 price target on the stock. Vetr‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank AG set a $278.00 price objective on Allergan PLC. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Allergan PLC. from $305.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation set a $294.00 price objective on Allergan PLC. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan PLC. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.48.

Shares of Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) opened at 219.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.81. Allergan PLC. has a 52 week low of $184.50 and a 52 week high of $302.37.

Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.33. Allergan PLC. had a net margin of 93.74% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allergan PLC. will post $13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Allergan PLC.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/vetr-inc-downgrades-allergan-plc-agn-to-sell/1144216.html.

In other Allergan PLC. news, Director Nesli Basgoz sold 500 shares of Allergan PLC. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Saunders bought 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $189.13 per share, for a total transaction of $992,932.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Allergan PLC. during the second quarter valued at $492,177,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allergan PLC. by 53.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,017,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,025,000 after buying an additional 1,055,305 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Allergan PLC. during the third quarter valued at $230,322,000. Appaloosa LP raised its position in Allergan PLC. by 351.7% in the second quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 1,260,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,360,000 after buying an additional 981,700 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Allergan PLC. by 133.2% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,717,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,977,000 after buying an additional 981,355 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allergan PLC.

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan PLC. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan PLC. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.