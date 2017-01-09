Vertex Energy, Inc (VTNR) Expected to Earn FY2017 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Vertex Energy, Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) – Equities researchers at Craig Hallum increased their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for Vertex Energy in a research report issued on Thursday. Craig Hallum analyst E. Stine now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05).

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VTNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.40 price objective on the stock.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) opened at 1.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. The stock’s market cap is $41.44 million. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.21.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The company earned $28.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.13 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vertex Energy stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.33% of Vertex Energy worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc is an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The Company focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. The Company’s segments include the Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery divisions.

