Versartis, Inc. (VSAR) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,389,035.00 in Stock

Versartis, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAR) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 94,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $1,389,035.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 29th, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 47,375 shares of Versartis stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $680,778.75.

Versartis, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAR) opened at 16.20 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $563.68 million. Versartis, Inc. has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $16.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSAR. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Versartis by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Versartis by 107.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Versartis during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Versartis during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Versartis by 19.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VSAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Versartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Versartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price target on shares of Versartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Versartis in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Versartis in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About Versartis

Versartis, Inc is an endocrine-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing long-acting recombinant human growth hormone (rhGH), somavaratan (VRS-317), for growth hormone deficiency (GHD), an orphan disease. The Company’s product pipeline includes VRS-317 and XTEN Technology.

