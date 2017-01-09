VCA Inc. (WOOF) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of VCA Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $74.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VCA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Bank of America Corporation restated a buy rating on shares of VCA in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of VCA in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of VCA in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.17.

VCA (NASDAQ:WOOF) opened at 70.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.64. VCA has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $73.69.

VCA (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. VCA had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VCA will post $2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in VCA by 3.8% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in VCA by 31.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in VCA by 2.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,545,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,111,000 after buying an additional 64,778 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in VCA during the second quarter valued at about $7,843,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in VCA by 104.4% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About VCA

VCA Inc is an animal healthcare company. The Company operates through five segments. Its Animal Hospital segment provides veterinary services for companion animals and sells related retail and pharmaceutical products. Its Laboratory segment provides diagnostic laboratory testing services for veterinarians, both associated with its animal hospitals and those independent of the Company.

