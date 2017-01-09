Validus Holdings, Ltd. (VR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Validus Holdings, Ltd., through its principal operating subsidiary Validus Reinsurance, Ltd., is a global provider of short-tail lines of reinsurance including property catastrophe, property pro-rata and property per risk, marine and energy, and other specialty lines. Validus was formed in December following the significant natural catastrophes of 2005 with an experienced management team and an unencumbered capital base of approximately $one billion. “

Validus Holdings (NYSE:VR) traded down 0.99% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.80. 288,026 shares of the stock traded hands. Validus Holdings has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $56.41. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average is $51.16.

Validus Holdings (NYSE:VR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. Validus Holdings had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm earned $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Validus Holdings will post $3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Validus Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In related news, CEO Lixin Zeng sold 4,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $267,911.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,518.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Edward J. Noonan sold 273,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $15,124,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,428,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,134,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Validus Holdings by 1.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Validus Holdings by 0.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Gerstein Fisher raised its stake in shares of Validus Holdings by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 70,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Validus Holdings by 12.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Validus Holdings by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Validus Holdings Company Profile

Validus Holdings, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations through four operating segments: Validus Re, Talbot, Western World and AlphaCat. Validus Re is a Bermuda-based reinsurance segment focused treaty reinsurance. AlphaCat is an investment advisor managing capital from third parties and the Company in insurance linked securities and other investments in the property catastrophe reinsurance space.

