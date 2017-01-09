Valeo S.A. (VLEEY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeo S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

VLEEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Valeo in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut shares of Valeo from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Valeo in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) traded down 0.98% on Friday, hitting $28.80. 11,500 shares of the stock traded hands. Valeo has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $30.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.69.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SA is an automotive supplier. The Company is a technology company. The Company’s operating segments include Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems and Visibility Systems. The Company supplies original equipment spares to automakers and replacement parts to the independent aftermarket.

