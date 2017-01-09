USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $2,526,000 Position in D/B/A Chubb Limited New (CB)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its position in shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New (NYSE:CB) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in D/B/A Chubb Limited New were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 6.3% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Coconut Grove Bank increased its stake in D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 45.8% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in D/B/A Chubb Limited New during the second quarter worth $62,310,000. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 19.4% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 34.4% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New (NYSE:CB) traded down 0.62% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.51. 1,537,582 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.84. D/B/A Chubb Limited New has a one year low of $106.82 and a one year high of $133.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.29.

D/B/A Chubb Limited New (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.30. The business earned $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. D/B/A Chubb Limited New had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.20%. D/B/A Chubb Limited New’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that D/B/A Chubb Limited New will post $9.80 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. D/B/A Chubb Limited New’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

WARNING: “USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $2,526,000 Position in D/B/A Chubb Limited New (CB)” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/usa-financial-portformulas-corp-has-2526000-position-in-dba-chubb-limited-new-cb/1145677.html.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. D/B/A Chubb Limited New has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,999,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $17,581,160.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,487,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,771,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About D/B/A Chubb Limited New

Chubb Limited (Chubb), formerly ACE Limited, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products to insureds across the world. The Company’s segments include North America Commercial P&C Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D/B/A Chubb Limited New (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for D/B/A Chubb Limited New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D/B/A Chubb Limited New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.