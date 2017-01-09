USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys New Stake in S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 219.1% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $139,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $146,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) traded down 1.15% on Monday, hitting $113.28. 1,491,704 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.45. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $78.55 and a one year high of $128.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.11 and a 200 day moving average of $118.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 378.19%. The firm earned $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post $5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

S&P Global Inc, formerly McGraw Hill Financial, Inc, is a provider of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets across the world. The Company’s products cater to the capital markets, which includes asset managers, investment banks, commercial banks, exchanges and issuers; the commodities markets, which includes producers, traders and intermediaries within energy, metals, petrochemicals and agriculture, and the commercial markets, which includes professionals and corporate executives within automotive and marketing/research information services.

