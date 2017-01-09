Urban Edge Properties (UE) Stake Reduced by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 18.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,617 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Urban Edge Properties worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 14.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) traded down 1.13% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.89. 482,292 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.62. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.15%.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/urban-edge-properties-ue-stake-reduced-by-convergence-investment-partners-llc/1145623.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 5th.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust focused on managing, developing, redeveloping and acquiring retail real estate in urban communities, in the New York metropolitan region. The Company owns approximately 80 shopping centers, over three malls and a warehouse park adjacent to one of its centers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.