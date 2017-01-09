Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5,279,000 Stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 3.07% of Consolidated Water Co. worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. by 18.9% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $2,063,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. by 20.2% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 199,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 33,550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. by 128.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 76,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. by 52.0% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 44,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) traded down 1.89% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,408 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.11 million, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.72. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $14.69.

Consolidated Water Co. (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. Consolidated Water Co. had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company earned $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Consolidated Water Co.’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

CWCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consolidated Water Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut Consolidated Water Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

In related news, CFO David Sasnett sold 9,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $103,851.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,077. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ramjeet Jerrybandan sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $64,911.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Consolidated Water Co.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. develops and operates seawater desalination plants (that utilize reverse osmosis technology) and water distribution systems in areas where naturally occurring supplies of potable water are scarce or non-existent. The Company operates in three segments: retail water operations, bulk water operations and services operations.

