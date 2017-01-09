Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 177,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,670,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Corporation, PLC during the third quarter valued at about $13,004,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Eaton Corporation, PLC during the third quarter valued at about $8,876,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton Corporation, PLC by 17.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 427,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,532,000 after buying an additional 63,571 shares during the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Eaton Corporation, PLC by 19.6% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 365,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,828,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seminole Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Corporation, PLC during the second quarter valued at about $21,313,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) traded down 1.49% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.00. 1,777,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.88. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12-month low of $46.19 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company earned $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Eaton Corporation, PLC had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Eaton Corporation, PLC’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post $4.20 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. RBC Capital Markets set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Vertical Research cut shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.18.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 20,000 shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $1,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,856 shares in the company, valued at $17,358,242.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Revathi Advaithi sold 39,008 shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $2,502,753.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,580,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation (Eaton) is a diversified power management company. It is engaged in the manufacturing of electrical components and systems for power quality, distribution and control; hydraulics components, systems and services for industrial and mobile equipment; aerospace fuel, hydraulics and pneumatic systems for commercial and military use, and truck and automotive drivetrain and powertrain systems for performance, fuel economy and safety.

